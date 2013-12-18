ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC) Investor Alert: Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC) shares over potential securities laws violations by ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC) concerning whether a series of statements by ImmunoCellular Therapeutics regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd reported that its Net Loss increased from $5.72 million in 2011 to $14.50 million in 2012.



Then on December 11, 2013, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd announced that ICT-107, its dendritic cell-based vaccine, demonstrated a statistically significant increase in progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme in its randomized, placebo-controlled phase II trial.



Shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd declined from $2.85 per share on December 11, 2013 to $1.062 per share on December 12, 2013, and to as low as $0.841 per share on December 17, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMUC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com