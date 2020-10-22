Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2030



The immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market consists of sales of immunochemistry diagnostic devices and related services. Immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment are designed to diagnose diseases or conditions by studying the functions of the immune system through analyzing the nature of specific proteins, antigens, antibodies and their interaction.



The global immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market was valued at about $16.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $19.24 billion at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2022.



An increase in the incidence of target diseases is a major driver for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. The incidence rate of diseases such as viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, cancer or hormonal disorders is increasing worldwide, mainly due to poor lifestyle choices. For example, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for over 17.6 million deaths per year in 2016. This number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030.



Major players in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Diamond Diagnostics, and Dynex Technologies.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013682/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-immunochemistry-analyzers-immunochemistry-stainers-incubators-microscopes-centrifuges-autoclaves-consumables-2-by-application-endocrinology-oncology-cardiology-therapeutic-drug-development-monitoring-infectious-disease-testing-drugs-of-abuse-testing-others-3-by-end-users-hospitals-and-clinics-diagnostic-laboratories-research-labs-and-institutes-biopharmaceutical-and-biotechnology-companies-others-4-by-immunochemistry-analyzers-chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-immuno-fluorescence-ifa-analyzers-enzyme-immunoassay-eia-analyzers-radioimmunoassay-ria-analyzers-enzyme-linked-fluorescent-assay-elfa-systems-multiplexed-assay-systems-5-by-immunochemistry-stainers-automated-stainers-semi-automated-stainers-6-by-consumables-antibodies-antigens-enzymes-reagents-stains-buffers-disposables-others-covering-abbott-diagnostics-roche-diagnostics-siemens-healthcare-diagnostics-diamond-diagnostics-dynex-technologies/inquiry?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



Stringent regulatory policies related to approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables is a major restraint for the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market. Immunochemistry devices and equipment manufacturers are required to obtain multiple and separate clearances from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for launching their products. The entire process of regulatory approval is time consuming, with a minimum of about 18-30 months required for approval of class III devices and around 6-9 months required for approval of class II devices.



Companies in the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in automated immunoassay systems. This is mainly because automation has led to an increase in capabilities of diagnostic devices in testing higher volumes of patient specimens. In addition, the development of various integrated clinical chemistry systems have immensely improved the efficiency of analytical phase of clinical chemistry laboratory testing, and led to further automation. For example, ichroma-50 is an automatic immunoassay analyzer of Boditech Med Inc. that measures the concentration of targeted analyte in body fluids such as blood, urine, and other samples in few minutes, and reduces the labor cost and human error in the process.



In the USA, the immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment market is regulated under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and all diagnostic laboratory tests are regulated by the clinical laboratory improvement amendments of 1988 (CLIA), which is administered by the centers for medicare & medicaid services (CMS). A CLIA/FDA compliant laboratory is required to file a PMA/510(k) for market approval of any immunochemistry device. Hence, the regulatory scenario related to immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment will keep a check on the companies that manufacture these devices and equipment.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013682?mode=su?Mode=54



Influence of the Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market.



-Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment market.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013682/immunochemistry-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-immunochemistry-analyzers-immunochemistry-stainers-incubators-microscopes-centrifuges-autoclaves-consumables-2-by-application-endocrinology-oncology-cardiology-therapeutic-drug-development-monitoring-infectious-disease-testing-drugs-of-abuse-testing-others-3-by-end-users-hospitals-and-clinics-diagnostic-laboratories-research-labs-and-institutes-biopharmaceutical-and-biotechnology-companies-others-4-by-immunochemistry-analyzers-chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-immuno-fluorescence-ifa-analyzers-enzyme-immunoassay-eia-analyzers-radioimmunoassay-ria-analyzers-enzyme-linked-fluorescent-assay-elfa-systems-multiplexed-assay-systems-5-by-immunochemistry-stainers-automated-stainers-semi-automated-stainers-6-by-consumables-antibodies-antigens-enzymes-reagents-stains-buffers-disposables-others-covering-abbott-diagnostics-roche-diagnostics-siemens-healthcare-diagnostics-diamond-diagnostics-dynex-technologies?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Immunochemistry Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Global Immunochemistry Reagents Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07272183953/global-immunochemistry-reagents-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global Immunochemistry Devices Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07162147987/global-immunochemistry-devices-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights And Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07132142789/global-cosmetic-packaging-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?mode=54



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.