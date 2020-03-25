Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The increasing number of geriatric population, and occurrences of infectious diseases like cancer, and hepatitis is expected to boost the Global Immunodiagnostics Market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Immunodiagnostics: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at US$ 15,777.5 Mn in 2017. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the market will rise at a CAGR of 4.7%, and reach US$ 22,732.7 Mn by the end of 2025.



Leading Players operating in the Immunodiagnostics Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

- Abbott,

- Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Diagnostics),

- DiaSorin,

- Danaher Corporation,

- QIAGEN,

- bioMérieux,

- Thermo Fisher Scientific,

- Quest Diagnostics.



Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are Likely to Hold Significant Share in the Market

Prominent organizations such as Abbott, DiaSorin, and Roche Diagnostics are projected to lead the global immunodiagnostics market during the forecast period. Development strategies, rise in the investments in research and development, cost management, and strong supply chain network are predicted to give impetus to these companies and enable them gain a competitive edge.



Market Segmentation:

By Product

- Instruments

- Reagents & Consumables

By Application

- Oncology & Endocrinology

- Hepatitis & Retrovirus

- Cardiac Markers

- Infectious Diseases

- Others

By End user

- Clinical Laboratories

- Hospitals

- Physician's Offices

- Others

By Geography

- North America (USA and Canada)

- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



- Comprehensive analysis of the Immunodiagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

- Identifies market restraints and boosters.

- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



- What are the key technological and Immunodiagnostics Market trends shaping the market?

- What are the key opportunities in the market?

- What are the key companies operating in the market?

- Which company accounted for the highest market share?

- Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

- What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

- Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

- What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Immunodiagnostics Market growth?



