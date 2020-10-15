Immunofluorescence Assay Market Analysis with Research Report 2020 to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The Immunofluorescence Assay Market report helps identify the biggest opportunities in Immunofluorescence Assay industry space and offers accurate latent demand forecasting that empowers quantitative decision making among Immunofluorescence Assay market players and new entrants. Investors will gain a clear insight into the dominant players in the Immunofluorescence Assay industry and their future forecasts. Furthermore, readers will get a clear perspective on the high demand and the unmet needs of consumers that will enhance the growth of the Immunofluorescence Assay market.



Top Leading Companies of Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market are Thermo Fisher, Abcam, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Perkinelmer, Merck Millipore, Inova Diagnostics, Cell Signaling Technology, Medipan, Sino Biological, Danaher, Vector Laboratories and others.



The Immunofluorescence Assay market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increase in the incidence of large intestine diseases like intestinal cancer, diverticulitis, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, and inflammatory bowel disease. According to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the number of people suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases is three times higher than previous estimates, with sufferers also at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, affecting over 3 million people across Europe. Furthermore, the growing popularity of drainable ostomy bags and increasing investments in product development is boosting the market growth. However, the gaining popularity of the alternative procedures is the major drawback of the market growth.



The leading players of the Immunofluorescence Assay industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among these players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be a precise and useful guide to shape business growth.



Latest news and developments:



September 14, 2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the launch of its in vitro diagnostics VIROTROL SARS-CoV-2 and VIROCLEAR SARS-CoV-2 positive and negative quality controls for use in antibody testing of SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19. The serological controls are available for in vitro assay procedures in the U.S. and have met the CE mark requirements for in vitro diagnostics in markets outside the U.S. VIROTROL SARS-CoV-2 quality controls are independent, positive controls designed to detect if patients have the antibodies for SARS-CoV-2. These controls can detect SARS-CoV-2 total IgM and IgG antibodies across all testing procedures. Routine use of VIROTROL SARS-CoV-2 controls provide laboratories with an unbiased independent assessment of the laboratory's test system for greater confidence in patient test results. The controls are available in three classes, each targeted to specific levels of the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies to match the range of commercially available assays.



On The Basis Of Product, The Immunofluorescence Assay Market Is Primarily Split Into



Indirect Immunofluorescence

Direct Immunofluorescence



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Diseases



Regional Outlook of Immunofluorescence Assay Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



