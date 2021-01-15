Immunohematology Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2021 -- Immunohematology is a branch of study involving the detailed analysis of antibody-antigen reactions, often leading to conditions like RBC agglutination or hemolysis. Commonly known as blood biology, immunohematology involves the thorough screening of blood components like RBCs and WBCs and prepares these components for transfusion. Hence, it significantly decreases the incompatibility between the receiver's blood and the donor's blood, thereby mitigating the risks of infections, such as HIV and thalassemia.



Market Drivers

The global immunohematology market is poised to accumulate a substantially high revenue share over the estimated period, supported by a slew of factors. The surging prevalence of hematological disorders, emergence of cutting-edge blood screening technologies, growing usage of automated instrumentation across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and the increasing research & development programs in the healthcare sector are the fundamental parameters for the global market growth. The growing number of blood banks, higher government funding for blood donation awareness programs, and technological enhancements in immunohematology analyzers are the other critical factors contributing to market growth.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2251



Key participants include Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Grifols, Immucor, Abbott laboratories, Beckman Coulter, ThermoFisher, Becton Dickinson and Merck KGaA



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Immunohematology market on the basis of Product, Application, Disease, End use, and region:

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Immunohematology Reagents

- Immunohematology Analyzers

o Automated Analyzers

o Semi-automated analyzers / Non-automated analyzers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Pretransfusion testing

o ABO and Rh Typing

o Antibody Detection

o Cross matching

- Investigation of immune hemolysis

- Perinatal testing

- Blood group Phenotyping / genotyping

- Leucocyte and platelet Serology



Disease (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Blood-related diseases

- HIV

- Hepatitis



End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hospitals

- Blood banks

- Diagnostic laboratories



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2251



Regional Outlook

The North American region stands out as the frontrunner in the global immunohematology market in terms of revenue generation. The rising adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, increasing incidence of blood-related disorders, the presence of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, and augmented healthcare expenditure are the pivotal factors fueling the growth of this regional market.



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. High incidence of hematological diseases

3.2. Rise in the number of trauma cases

3.3. Increasing demand for platelets, plasma factors and immunoglobin



Chapter 4. Immunohematology Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Immunohematology Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Immunohematology Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework



Continued…



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunohematology-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



Related Report:

1. Patient Temperature Management Devices Market Analysis By Type, By Application, By End-User And By Region, Forecast To 2027

2. Sodium Bicarbonate Injection Market By Type, By Application And By Region, Forecast To 2027

3. Casting and Splinting Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Application And By Region, Forecast To 2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com