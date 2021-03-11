Immunohematology Market Size to Be Worth USD 2.45 Billion Growing at 5.0% CAGR Till 2026; Industry Revenue, Statistics, Forecast by 2026

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- Market Size – USD 1.66 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Market Trends – Product innovation, Mergers & Acquisitions and R&D for advanced Immunohematology



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Immunohematology market was valued at USD 1.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.45 billion by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. Immunohematology is a branch of "Hematology," which facilitates the screening of donor blood for antigens, Rh factor, and other blood components such as white blood cells. Commonly known as "Blood Banking," it prepares blood components for transfusion and helps in reducing transfusion-related diseases such as HIV and thalassemia.



Immunohematology enables safe blood transfusion and transplantation of hematopoietic tissue, as well as prevent the undesired immune-related complications, transplantation, and pregnancy-related issues. High incidence of hematological diseases, increasing demand for platelets, plasma factors, and immunoglobin, the rapid development of blood banks by government and private institutions, and increased awareness regarding the importance of blood-transfusion related diseases are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2251



Technological advancements in the immunohematology devices include fully automated analyzers that perform the blood screening test and deliver speedy & accurate results. The technological advances have significantly improved the clinical outcomes and helped increasing reliability and accuracy. Such advancements have enabled the end-users to adopt a vitro study of blood compatibility between the receiver's and donor's blood. Advanced antiglobulin screening instruments and assays validate for proper blood typing. Key market players are significantly investing in Research & Development and product innovation. Furthermore, the companies are focusing on improving the safety and longevity of blood stored in blood banks by innovating advanced immunohematology devices.



The upcoming market trend is of Reagent rentals or leasing analyzers. However, considering that the high costs of the analyzers and of reagents are reducing the sales of immunohematology devices, manufacturers are permitting the end-users to rent the advanced reagents and analyzers. The biggest problems hampering the market growth is the availability of the truly voluntary altruistic blood donor. Despite, screening for transfusion transmissible diseases is now widespread although there is still a scope and requirement to enhance quality assurance procedures and to improve the outcome. Lack of awareness and shortage of skilled professionals to carry out the process are some of the major hindrances to the immunohematology market during the forecast period.



Key participants include:

- Siemens Healthcare GmbH

- Bio-Rad Laboratories

- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

- Grifols

- Immucor

- Abbott laboratories

- Beckman Coulter

- ThermoFisher

- Becton Dickinson

- Merck KGaA



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Immunohematology market on the basis of Product, Application, Disease, End use, and region:



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Immunohematology Reagents

- Immunohematology Analyzers

o Automated Analyzers

o Semi-automated analyzers / Non-automated analyzers



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Pretransfusion testing

o ABO and Rh Typing

o Antibody Detection

o Cross matching

- Investigation of immune hemolysis

- Perinatal testing

- Blood group Phenotyping / genotyping

- Leucocyte and platelet Serology



Disease (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Blood-related diseases

- HIV

- Hepatitis



End-use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hospitals

- Blood banks

- Diagnostic laboratories



Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2251



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- Immunohematology market is growing at a CAGR of 8% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 4.9 % and 4.6% CAGR, respectively. Rapid technological developments and high incidence of hematological diseases are the key factors accelerating the market growth during forecast period across all regions

- As of 2018, Hospitals is the dominating Immunohematology market which holds 38% of the global market. North American regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe regions.

- Blood banks end-use segment is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 5.5% owing to rapid construction of blood banks by private and government institutions

- Immunohematology reagents segment dominated the market in terms of revenue generation and is expected to continue its dominance with a market share of 54.5%.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. High incidence of hematological diseases

3.2. Rise in the number of trauma cases

3.3. Increasing demand for platelets, plasma factors and immunoglobin

Chapter 4. Immunohematology Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Immunohematology Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Immunohematology Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Immunohematology Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Rapid technological advancements Launch of novel therapeutics

4.4.1.2. Increased awareness regarding importance of blood-transfusion related diseases & medical care

Continued…



To know more about the Report, Visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/immunohematology-market



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the regions and countries. Kindly connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



Related Report:

1. Organic Acids Market trends

2. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Size

3. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Demand

4. Antiviral Drugs Market Growth

5. Chatbot Market Forecast