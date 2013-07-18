Immunoprotein Diagnostic Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Diagnostic testing market is growing rapidly with increasing number of diseases such as anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple myeloma, allergy. infections, heart related diseases, liver and kidney diseases and advancements in technology. Immunoprotein diagnostic testing market includes reagents, diagnostic test products, instrumentation and other auxiliary products required to perform a diagnostic test.



C3, C4, free light chain, haptoglobin, IgA, IgE, IgG, IgM, immunofixation, prealbumin, protein electrophoresis are the major immunoproteins used in diagnostic testing. Haptoglobin test is performed to identify the level of haptoglobin to confirm the presence of diseases sucha as peptic ulcer, biliary obstruction and chronic liver diseases. Protein electrophoresis and immunofixation are used to find out the presence of abnormal proteins to confirm multiple myeloma, multiple sclerosis, cirrhosis and rheumatoid arthritis, IgE test are carried out to detect allergies.



Browse Reports @ : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/immunoprotein-diagnostic-testing.html



Various diagnostic tools available in the market for immunoprotein testing are Abaxis Piccolo, which is able to accomplish a test in 12 minutes, Abbott AxSYM is used for serology test and to monitor therapeutic drug level, AMS Liasys is able to perform 450 tests per hour. Others include Beckman Coulter Access, Binding Site ESP600, DiaSorin Liaison, J&J DT System, Randox RX Daytona, Siemens Immulite and Roche Cardiac 200.



Immunoprotein diagnostic testing market can be segmented on the basis of major types of immunoproteins such as C3, C4, free light chain, immunoglobulins, and haptoglobin. Major growth drivers for this immunoprotein testing market are demand for latest tests and technology, increasing number of hospitals and labs are seeking to expand their diagnostic capacity and intense competition among market players. Apart from these growth factors, few factors may hinder the market growth as well such as entry barriers in few countries such as china, cost containment,



Some of the major players in this market are Roche, Abbott Laboratories, AdnaGen, Agilent Technologies, Biomedical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, and Bio Merieux.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



Upcoming Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latest.php?type=U



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Transparency Market Research Blog @ :http://tmrmarketresearch.blogspot.com/