Immunotherapy Drugs Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global immunotherapy drugs market is projected to reach USD 365.57 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Growing preference of patients for personalized treatments over conventional treatment methods will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The higher incidence of cancer is another driving factor for the market growth.



In the immunotherapy drugs market, the cancer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer, rise in research activity in this field, and insurance availability for oncology immunotherapies are factors driving the segment.



Key market participants include Sanofi S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca plc, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Genmab A/S, and Bayer AG



Market Drivers



High mortality rate of cancer is the primary factor driving the global immunotherapy market growth during the forecast period. Change in lifestyles of the people has led to several disorders, such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, which require intensive care. Thus, the higher prevalence of such lifestyle-related disorders is expected to boost the market's immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period.



Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Interleukins

Interferons Alpha and Beta

Others



Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

Cancer

Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinics

Research Centers

Hospitals

Others



The monoclonal antibodies type of immunotherapy drugs is expected to face the highest growth during the forecast period. These provide better protection against the disease and help boost the immune system by boosting the antibodies' reproduction rate.



Regional Analysis



Due to the high incidence of cancer and the highly advanced healthcare sector, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the number of cancer patients in the region and growing awareness among consumers in the region regarding advanced cancer treatment.



