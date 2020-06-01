Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Check Point Inhibitors, Interferons, and Interleukins), Therapy Area (Cancer, Autoimmune diseases& Inflammatory, Infectious Diseases), End User (Hospitals, Clinics ) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Immunotherapy Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 274.6 billion by 2025 from USD 163.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of immunotherapy drugs over conventional treatment regimens, the rising prevalence of cancer and autoimmune & infectious diseases, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and biosimilars, and fast track approvals from regulatory bodies.



By type, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



On the basis of type, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons & interleukins, and other immunotherapy drugs. The mAbs segment accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly owing to their high specificity & few side-effects, increasing focus on personalized medicines, initiatives by industry players, and the increasing target disease incidence and patient pool.



Cancer commanded the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market, by therapeutic area, in 2019.



Based on therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market has been segmented into cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019. Factors such as the large number of approvals, rising prevalence of cancer, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies & personalized medicines, and the expansion of policies by payers to cover most immunotherapy drugs are driving the market growth.



Hospitals are the largest end-user segment of the immunotherapy drugs market.



On the basis of end users, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global immunotherapy drugs market, by end user, in 2019. Factors contributing to the large share and high growth of this segment include the rising spending by hospitals on immunotherapies, the prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and the availability of the necessary infrastructure and facilities.



In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market, followed by Europe. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives are some major factors driving the growth of the immunotherapy market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as aggressive investments by key market players, increased government spending on healthcare, and rising disposable income of the population.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), and Merck & Co (US) are the key players operating in the immunotherapy drugs market. Others are Novartis International AG (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Amgen Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca (UK), and Immatics Biotechnologies (Germany).