Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- Immunovant, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) concerning whether a series of statements by Immunovant, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. On April 14, 2020, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,359,448 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. Immunovant, Inc estimated the the aggregate gross proceeds to Immunovant its initial public offering to be approximately $121.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



Since then shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) increased to as high as $43.94 per share on October 13, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



