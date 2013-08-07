Imobispy Cell Spyware Extends Compatibility with Android 4.3, Jelly Bean

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The leaders of smartphone spying software, Imobispy has expanded its horizon, and have come up with the an updated version of their smartphone monitoring software to adapt with the lately launched Android 4.3, Jelly Bean. Despite an updation in accordance with the new version of Android, the functions are all same of Imobispy spying software, and will work with the older version of Android as well.



People are very much updated and aware regarding the various spying softwares, and Imobispy is as adamant, as it was, to provide the customers with reliable tracking and monitoring solutions. It provides dependable and affordable options to employers, parents, and individuals who require the cell phone spy softwares.



Tyler M.Fonda, head developer at Imobispy said, “We took it as a challenge to make our software compatible with the launch of Android 4.3, Jelly Bean. I’m glad to announce that Imobispy is now congenial with the latest version of Android, and I’m proud of my Team of developers for being so enthusiastic.” .



Imobispy is now fully flexible with Android 4.3, and the working is almost as good as it used to be. The tech support team is always taking inputs from the customers, considers their feedbacks, and also takes in their requests regarding the new features. Powered with ‘extraordinaire’ features such as Location tracking, it helps the users such as Parents/Employers to know the Geo location of their kids or employees respectively.



When asked upon the new compatibility feature of Imobispy with Android’s latest update, Stella McCartney, one of the user responded, “I can’t express how good it feels now to know that i installed Imobispy on my husband’s Android phone that had 4.3 Jelly Bean, and the best part is that he came out clean. I’m so glad i cleared my doubt.”



“Customer satisfaction is our prime motive, and its quite wonderful to know that every time we come with new features or updates, our customers are contented and happy” , stressed Aiden Lewis, Sales Manager at Imobispy.



Imobispy, the ace android spy software, offers all the features with the new updated version of their software, complying with Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. The software works neatly in the background of Android phone, without obstructing it’s general functioning, its like the phone doesn’t even recognizes that there is a spyware installed on it.The interface is kept very clean and easy to help people operate the software, therefore, anybody can use it very easily. The extended version of Imobispy still works greatly with the older versions of Android.



Imobispy, chiefly is a mobile monitoring software, that works well with all major operating systems such as Android, BlackBerry, iPhone, Windows etc. For more information visit www.Imobispy.com



