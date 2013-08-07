Imobispy Rises with Brand New Features : Monitor WhatsApp, Facebook and Viber Now

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Thinking about the constant rise of Imobispy, we here at Imobispy base always keep on thinking how to conceive new and brilliant ways to keep up with the demands of our users and customers. Luca Cameron, Head of Marketing at Imobispy says, “we have been trying to keep up with the requirements of our users, and we are glad to affirm that it takes great pleasure to be able to accomplish and fulfill the tracking needs of our esteemed customers, with the main call for WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook monitoring request”.



With the inclusion of brand new features to the already comprehensive catalog of features, the users of Imobispy get to track down the various messages and mode of conversation done via the oh-so famous applications such as Viber, Whatsapp, Facebook etc. The details that our users will get are chat content, name, time and date stamp, and even the multimedia content that has been shared by means of these applications.



Imobispy cell phone spy software also focuses on the emails sent via Google Mail application, and the user gets to monitor and analyze all the emails that get sent and received forth. Also the major details such as user id, email address, date and time stamps also get recorded for the user.



Albeit the already satisfying customer feedback, when approached for the feedback on the new features, Aiden Lewis, Sales Manager said, “the response from our valiant users has always been overwhelming, so is it this time. The customers are loving the idea of tracking WhatsApp, Facebook and viber applications, and have been successful in doing so by means of our new features.”



One of our customers, Morgan Samuel said, “Imobispy is the best WhatsApp Spy App”. We headed towards Imobispy Developers Lab, where we inquired about the new features. Connor Joe, one of our developers explained that the interface of Imobispy has been kept extremely easy for the users, all they have to do is login their Imobispy accounts, and access all the information that has been formerly arranged in the various sections.



Imobispy, an easy to install cell phone spy software, can be effortlessly uploaded on any smartphone, as it supports almost all major Operating System, such as BlackBerry, iPhone, Android, Windows Phone etc. The software works in discrete mode, i.e. in the background, and doesn’t slow down the usual working of the phone, simultaneously it keeps on recording and uploading the information in a secured way on our servers. For more information, visit www.Imobispy.com



Evie McFord

Imobispy