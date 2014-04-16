iMortgageCalculator Announces Site Redesign

Doncaster, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- iMortgageCalculator, a company famed for its ‘easy to use’ mortgage calculators , has today announced that it plans to relaunch its website in order to cater better for those that utilise mobile devices.



iMortgageCalculator is a company which has gone from strength to strength over the years. Every single month thousands of people around the United Kingdom utilise the site for the various calculators it offers. These calculators cover a number of different bases. This includes working out the cost of various types of mortgage, stamp duty on a property, and various calculators relating to buy to let properties. The site has been designed in such a way that ensures everything is simple to use. Calculations which would normally take a long time now take a fraction of second.



iMortgageCalculator recently noticed that a number of its visits were coming from mobile devices. 35% of them in fact. The old design was not user-friendly for those who were accessing the site through their tablets and smartphones. As a company that prides itself on ‘user friendliness’ a site redesign was in order. The relaunched website utilises a responsive design. This means it can be just as easy to access through mobile devices as it is through a standard computer. This means that more people than ever will be able to access the information that they need to determine the affordability of mortgages. The site has never looked so good and it is anticipated that the site redesign will help to bring in more visitors than ever before.



Along with the site redesign the company also opted for a new focus. In the past iMortgageCalculator was heralded for the high quality mortgage advice that they offered. This service has now been withdrawn in order for the company to ensure that they get their much-used calculators working as best as they possibly can. The company plans to offer articles in the future which will provide information on various types of mortgage and rental plans. This will ensure that the website is a ‘one stop’ location for those who are looking into the idea of obtaining a mortgage.



All services offered by iMortgageCalculator are 100% free to use.



About iMortgageCalculator

iMortgageCalculator is a website founded by Richard Marshall in 2012. Can find more information on the company by visiting www.imortgagecalculator.co.uk



Contact

Richard Marshall

office@imortgagecalculator.co.uk

+44 759 838 7646

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

United Kingdom