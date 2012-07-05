MediaScience Partners With iMotions and Awards Eye Tracking Contract and a Joint-Product Development Agreement

Smedeholm, Herlev -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- In addition to the commercial licensing agreement it has also been agreed to co-develop future leading edge eye tracking products leveraging MediaScience Labs expertise in market research methodologies based on eye tracking and iMotions’ world leading AttentionTool® eye tracking platform and software expertise.



MediaScience’s labs will utilize Attention Tool for their network and advertising brand clients, primarily to test program and ad effectiveness. The software will also be used for website testing and other digital media testing as well as movie theater experiences.



MediaScience’s CEO, Duane Varan, considered one of the marketing research communities leading researchers with extensive experience in delivering market research services for global Fortune 500



clients, says about the new partnership:



“We work with most major eye tracking hardware solutions. iMotion’s ability to provide a unified software platform for analysis services across most hardware platforms was incredibly attractive for us and greatly simplifies the flow of our research. This allows our researchers to focus their energy on analysis rather than data collection. It’s a major step forward in bringing greater scale to our research.“



And Duane Varan continues “In addition to supporting our operations the modular AttentionTool® platform also allows us to commercialize a number of the unique features and methodologies we have developed over the years, which we find quite exciting.”



iMotions - CEO & Founder Peter Hartzbech is equally excited about the new partnership and states:



“We are excited to add MediaScience to our global client portfolio and are looking forward to working with Duane supporting the operations and growth of his business as well as co-developing new innovative products with him that will set new standards for eye tracking software and methodologies available in the market. MediaScience has earlier built their own software for their market research needs, so we are indeed honoured that they have now channelled that innovation to our Attention Tool® platform.” for more details log on http://www.imotionsglobal.com/