iMotions to License the Attention Tool Software Platform to Innerscope Research for Integrated Delivery of Consumer Neuroscience Measures

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- iMotions, the creator of the leading biometric and eye tracking research platform Attention Tool® today announced that Innerscope Research, the leader in integrated consumer neuroscience, has agreed to license its Attention Tool® software platform. Innerscope will integrate the Attention Tool into the data collection on Sensus™, the Birst integrated consumer neuroscience kiosk, which delivers an unprecedented combination of market research tools in a single, scalable platform.



Attention Tool is a plug and play platform that makes it possible for researchers to synchronize biometric data from a variety of hardware platforms, including GSR devices, EEG headsets, eye trackers and facial expression analysis.



“iMotions is proud that Innerscope, after carefully evaluating the opportunities in the market has chosen Attention Tool to ef

Innerscope delivers the most comprehensive understanding of consumer behavior, which is essential for marketers seeking to maximize in-­?market performance across a rapidly-­?changing media landscape. Innersope will use the Attention Tool to integrate multiple measures of conscious and non-­?conscious responses – including bio sensors, eye tracking and facial expression analysis.



“The Attention Tool easily integrates measures of biometric signals from each of the platforms we use,” said Innerscope Research CEO Bill Moult. “This allows Innerscope to focus on measurement and analysis, delivering to clients even greater intelligence and knowledge about behaviors of their target audiences.”



Connect with iMotions on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Connect with Innerscope on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About iMotions A/S (www.imotionsglobal.com)

iMotions is an eye tracking and biometric sensor software platform company originally founded in 2005, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with a US ofBice at MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. iMotions develops and markets Attention Tool®, which is the most comprehensive, easy to use and scalable bio sensor and eye tracking software platform available in the market today. The platform is designed with and for Market Research companies, Universities, Usability Labs and Gaming companies. iMotions has clients in 37 countries and many major Brands, Corporations and Universities use its Attention Tool® software such as Harvard University, Yale University, P&G and Nestle.



About Innerscope

Founded in 2006, Innerscope Research, Inc. is the leading integrated consumer neuroscience company dedicated to improving the way marketers understand consumer decision making. By measuring emotional engagement, Innerscope helps Fortune 500 clients optimize their brands, products and communications for superior in-­?market performance. With its breakthrough and validated methodology, including the latest advances in biometrics, neurometrics, psychometrics and self-­? reporting, Innerscope measures and analyzes moment-­?by-­?moment non-­?conscious responses, the primary drivers of behavior and choice. Founded by Harvard and MIT scientists, Innerscope has been recognized with ARF Innovation and Rising Star Awards, ESOMAR Best Presentation Award, and as a 2013 EXPLOR award Binalist at IIR’s TMRE. For more information, visit www.innerscope.com.



iMotions Media Contacts

Peter Hartzbech | info@imotionsglobal.com | +1.617.531.8234



Innerscope Media Contacts

Todd Graff | tgraff@ctpboston.com | +1 617.309.0401

Shelley Harrison| sharrison@ctpboston.com | +1 617.412.4000