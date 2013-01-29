Impact a Life College Scholarship Announced by raffleticket.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- A – Z Printing, one of the nations leading producer of custom printed raffle tickets through http://www.raffleticket.com is offering a $1,000 “Impact a Life” Scholarship in order to help defray the expenses associated with the rising cost of college education.



They challenge the future leaders of America to provide creative solutions/ideas to serve their community, church, and service organizations through charitable acts of volunteerism.



“We are pleased to award a scholarship opportunity to motivated students to help in the furthering of their education” said Bruce Hassel, president of A-Z Printing. “Our belief is that achieving a high grade point average should not be the only criteria for determining who needs to be helped.”



For that reason raffleticket.com is offering a $1,000 “Impact a Life” scholarship that will be awarded for the best essay received on a topic described on their scholarship website: http://www.raffleticket.com/raffle-tickets-scholarship.html



Students can submit their essay entries by e-mail to raffle-tickets-scholarship@raffleticket.com . The deadline for submission is December 31, 2013.



Hassel explained that “selection of winning submissions will be based partially on the number of Facebook and Google+ likes and social interaction an essay posted to our social sites receives. The earlier your submission is received, the more apt it is to get more likes,” he explained.



A full accounting of entry qualifications and criteria can be seen at http://www.raffleticket.com/raffle-tickets-scholarship.html



“We are really excited about reading some inspiring student essays,” Hassel went on, “but the prospect of awarding a scholarship grant to help a student with college expenses is what really motivates us.”



About A-Z Printing

A-Z Printing, located in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been in business for over 30 years. We are experts in producing custom printed raffle tickets quickly and affordably. Their non-profit fundraising blog, www.raffleticket.com/blog is very popular.



CONTACT

Hank Rosen

513-312-1195 phone

513-755-1185 fax

scholarship@raffleticket.com

http://www.raffleticket.com/