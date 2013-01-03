Impact Blinds and Curtains Announces New Stock for Holiday Season

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Impact Blinds, one of the leading blind and curtain manufacturers in Victoria, today announced they have new stocks ready for the festive season. For the latest designs to make a dramatic statement this Christmas, look no further than Impact Blinds and Curtains. Project consultant, Heather Grant says “here at Impact Blinds and Curtains, we manufacture over 20,000 window coverings per year.”



Impact Blinds and Curtains range of products include:



- Venetian Blinds

- Roman Blinds

- Timber Venetian Blinds

- Vertical Blinds

- Roller Blinds



Grant also added, “as Australia’s blind and curtains specialists, we make our blinds and curtains on site, and if a client so desires, we can custom-design all their indoor window furnishings to suit their budgets and tastes”. Australian owned company that manufactures a wide variety of curtains and blinds, Impact Blinds and Curtains targets a customer who wants a quality Australian product.



There are also those who want custom made window hangings, and Impact blinds cater for them too. Ms Grant continues, “there are customers who would rather bring in their own designs and want us to work according to their exact specifications, our experts will work with them to design and create their custom blinds and curtains,”



Shopping for window blinds and curtains makes sense at Impact Blinds and Curtains, as purchases are made from the manufacturer, not the wholesaler, saving the buyer money. Ms Grant says, “Saving money during the holiday seasons often gives shoppers such a nice and warm feeling, because they are able to buy more, and spend less, and this is what Impact Blinds and Curtains is known for.”



For further information or to request a no obligation free quote, please Impact Blinds and Curtains via the following website:



http://www.impactblinds.com.au/



FROM:

Impact Blinds and Curtains, Shop 6, 30-32 Victor Crescent (on the corner), Narre Warren 3805, Australia (http://impactblindsandcurtains.com.au)



CONTACT:

Heather Grant, Project Consultant, Phone: 9705 6366, Fax: 97055388, sales@impactblinds.com.au, heather@searchmg.com.au.