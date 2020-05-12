Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2026 - Boston Scientific, Biosense Webster

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Factors such as increase of the aging population leads to the chronic heart disorders which will result in the demand for the 3D cardiac mapping system are fueling the market growth. However, huge investment cost of services and lack of awareness about advanced cardiac mapping technologies acts as hindrance for the growth of the market.



Cardiac mapping is a technique in which the information from cardiac electro grams is gathered and displayed. Cardiac mapping is used to diagnose the heart rhythms especially in case of arrhythmia. The cardiac mapping procedure is usually done by inserting catheter into the heart chamber percutaneously and recording the electro grams sequentially, this is done in order to correlate the electro grams with cardiac anatomy. The new 3D cardiac mapping systems create the three dimensional model of any chamber of heart and can track exact location of the catheter. This allows movement of the catheters without using X-ray. They are designed to improve the resolution and gain prompt cardiac activation maps.



Some of the key players in 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems market include:

St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., Kardium, Inc, Abbott, Lepu Medical, Medtronic, Catheter Robotics, Inc, and EP Solutions SA.



Amongst end user, hospitals segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Due to the rise in investment by public and private players in multispecialty hospitals with an aim to improve health care infrastructure. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling market share due to large population pool, increased prevalence of cardiac diseases, and rapid improvement in healthcare services with the saturation in the developed markets.



Major Technologies of 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market covered are:

Basket Catheter mapping

Real-time positional management (Cardiac Pathways) EP system

Electro anatomical mapping



Major Applications of 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market covered are:

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



