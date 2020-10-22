New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global 3D IC market is expected to reach USD 22.30 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.3D ICs (Integrated Circuits) provide technical and economic enhancements in efficiency, architecture design, form factor, power, cost, time-to-market, and risk, and thereby drives the market demand. 3D integration has the potential to escalate integration density provides the prospective to considerably diminish interconnect delays and enhance performance of the system considerably. Additionally, the reduced wire length particularly that of the clock network, reduces the power consumption of circuits.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 3D IC industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the 3D IC market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 3D IC market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, ASE Group, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Ltd., Amkor Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation, and Xilinx Inc., among others.



The 3D IC industry is segmented into:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Memory

LED

MEMS

Sensor



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



3D Stacked ICs

True 3D ICs



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others



Regional Outlook of 3D IC Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global 3D IC market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the 3D IC industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the 3D IC market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the 3D IC market.



Radical Features of the 3D IC Market Report:



Valuable insights into the 3D IC market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the 3D IC industry.



