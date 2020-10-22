New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry. Antenna-in-package (AiP) technology is an effective technology that balances cost, size, and performance. It has been extensively incorporated by chipmakers for radar and highly-integrated radio applications. Recently, multiple small AiPs and scalable large AiPs have been effectively demonstrated for mobile phones, base stations, and networked cars for 5G mobile networks at 28 GHz.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Amkor, ASE Group, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, TE Connectivity Ltd, and Antcom Corporation.



The 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology industry is segmented into:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Solutions

Services

End-user



Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



Automotive

Mobile devices

Internet of Things

Military

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook of 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market.



Radical Features of the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology Market Report:



Valuable insights into the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the 5G mmWave Antenna-In-Package (AiP) Technology industry.



