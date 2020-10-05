New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Global Almond Milk Market is projected to reach USD 15.73 billion by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. The product is often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from radioiodine cancer, eczema, eyesight problem, weaker bone density, hypercholesterolemia, and allergic to dairy based products.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The Global Almond Milk Market is anticipated to dominate the economic landscape of the world, recording a substantial growth rate over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly evolving industry infrastructure, commercialization, and changes in the demands of the Almond Milk market. The growth has established a strong foothold of the products and services offered by the Almond Milk market.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature's Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others. report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Almond Milk market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Almond Milk Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Almond Milk Market by segmentation of the market.



Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market.



Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges.



Analysis of the key players operating in the industry.



Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



