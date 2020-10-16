New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- The Global Animal Health Market is forecast to reach USD 70.01 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by government initiatives to encourage the growth of veterinary products and treatments. Increase in the adoption of pet animals, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat and milk, will boost the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the healthcare industry will also impact the growth of the market positively. Regulating animal health and preventing animal disease outbreaks is essential to the economy as well as the safety of a country's food supply.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Animal Health industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Animal Health market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Animal Health market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Elanco, Bayer, Merial, Merc, Biogenesis Bago, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neogen, Heska, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novartis, Vetoquinol, and Virbac, among others.



The Animal Health industry is segmented into:



Product types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Vaccines

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Additives

Diagnostics



Animal type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Production Animal

Companion Animal



Dosage type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Transdermal



Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Retail pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics



End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Reference Laboratories

Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook of Animal Health Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Animal Health market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Animal Health industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Animal Health market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Animal Health market.



Radical Features of the Animal Health Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Animal Health market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Animal Health industry.



