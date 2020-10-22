New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global Blockchain in Healthcare market is forecast to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2027. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation. Stringent regulations such as increased incidence of medical data breach will boost the application of the technology in the sector. For instance, in May 2019, it was revealed that the billing services vendor American Medical Collection Agency was hacked for eight months between August 1, 2018, and March 30, 2019



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blockchain in Healthcare industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Blockchain in Healthcare market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Blockchain in Healthcare market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.



The Blockchain in Healthcare industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Permissioned Blockchain

Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others



Regional Outlook of Blockchain in Healthcare Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Blockchain in Healthcare market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Blockchain in Healthcare industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Blockchain in Healthcare market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Blockchain in Healthcare market.



Radical Features of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Blockchain in Healthcare market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Blockchain in Healthcare industry.



