New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 452.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others



Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Bottles



· Vials



· Ampoules



· Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables



Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Polypropylene (PP)



· Polyethylene (PE)



End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Pharmaceuticals



· Others



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market is classified into the following regions:



· North America (the U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



