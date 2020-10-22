New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global Cell Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for cell therapy is observing a high demand due to the rise in the number of clinical trials across the world. These therapies are used in regenerative medicine, especially for degenerative and immunogenic pathologies. However, the applications of cell therapy in oncology will experience higher growth, owing to a large number of pipeline projects for the treatment of tumors or cancer.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cell Therapy industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Cell Therapy market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Cell Therapy market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Fibrocell Science, Inc., Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., PHARMICELL Co., Ltd., MEDIPOST, Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for Cells, Vericel Corporation, and ANTEROGEN Co., Ltd., among others.



The Cell Therapy industry is segmented into:



Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy



Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Malignancies

Autoimmune Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology

Others



Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Stem Cells

Non-Stem Cells



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes



Regional Outlook of Cell Therapy Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Cell Therapy market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Cell Therapy industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Cell Therapy market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Cell Therapy market.



Radical Features of the Cell Therapy Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Cell Therapy market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Cell Therapy industry.



