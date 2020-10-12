New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- The global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market is expected to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing incidences of chronic diseases across different parts of the globe would impact the clinical decision support system (CDSS) market positively. The increasing instances of chronic disorder would lead to an increased number of patients entering the hospitals, which would increase the amount of data at the hospitals' end.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Zynx Health, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., IBM, McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Meditech, Philips Healthcare, and Wolters Kluwer Health, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market on the basis of component, product, type, mode of delivery, level of interactivity, setting outlook, usage, application, end-use, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Services

Hardware

Software



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS



Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS



Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Active CDSS

Passive CDSS



Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Inpatient

Ambulatory Care



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market by segmentation of the market.

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market.

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges.

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry.

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



