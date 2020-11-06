New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is forecast to reach USD 53.23 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Refrigeration is the process in which excess heat is removed from any source or material to maintain the temperature lower than its surroundings. Commercial refrigeration equipment finds its application in preserving food such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and other goods by maintaining very low temperature and enhancing the shelf life of the good. Energy-efficient and sustainable technology equipment is replacing the existing equipment



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Carrier Corporation, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Henry Technologies, Emerson Electric Company, Carnot Refrigeration, Danfoss, Bitzer, Hillphoenix, and Rockwell Industries Limited, among others.



The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment industry is segmented into:



Product Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Refrigerator & Freezer

Transportation Refrigeration

Refrigerated Display Case

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Cream Merchandiser

Refrigerated Vending Machine



Refrigerant Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganics



Application Industry Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Hotels and Restaurants

Convenience Stores

Market Size & Projection

Bakeries

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Others



Regional Outlook of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



