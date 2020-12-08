New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Reports and Data's latest study, titled 'Global Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market,' sheds light on the crucial aspects of the global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market. This can be mainly associated with the emergence of cloud based applications in automotive industry. Connections to cloud-based solutions, such as Google Maps, or Nokia's Ovi Maps, allow access to the three elements of navigation—the roads, local POIs, and Location-Based Services (LBS) content. The report aims to help readers accurately estimate the global market growth rate over the forecast period (2019-2027). Our market research team has meticulously performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market dynamics, considering a slew of factors, including market penetration, product portfolios, end-user industries, pricing structure, and the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges predominantly affecting market growth. The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Connected Automotive Infotainment System business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Harman International Industries, Panasonic Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Fujitsu Ten Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, General Motors Company, and Visteon Corporation, among others



Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Software

Hardware



Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Passenger cars

Commercial Vehicle



Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



SDL

CarPlay

Android Auto

MirrorLink

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi, NFC, USB, 3G/4G/LTE



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)



Multimedia Streaming: Audio, Internet Radio, and Video

Connected Navigation and Location-based Content

Social Media and Networking

In-car Wi-Fi Networks



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Connected Automotive Infotainment System market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Connected Automotive Infotainment System market is classified into the following regions:



North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



