New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- Reports and Data have released a new market report titled "Global Consumer Genomics Market" which is an extensive study of the Consumer Genomics market spanning over 100+ pages with pictorial representations of key statistical data. The report on the Consumer Genomics market offers a complete examination of the market and contains key data on the current and emerging trends, growth factors, facts, and other key elements. The report offers market forecast estimation for the global Consumer Genomics market till 2027. Furthermore, it offers insights into the market dynamics and competitive landscape to offer readers key information to capitalize on market trends.



Market Size – USD 1.52 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%, Market Trends – Advancement in technology.



Additionally, this report is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Consumer Genomics market. It is furnished with key statistical data regarding the effect of the pandemic on the supply chain and economic scenario of the market. The study also covers the changes in market dynamics and trends and offers a futuristic perspective in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report also encompasses an initial and future assessment of the impact of the global health crisis on the industry.



The study also analyses the market share, growth forecast and rate, current and future trends, market drivers and restraints, opportunities and challenges, risks, along with a detailed SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to established players as well as details on entry barriers for new entrants.



Competitive Analysis:



The report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the prominent players operating in the industry. The key players are committed to innovations and advancements in product and technological developments and formulate strategic investment plans. The profiles of key companies such as 23andMe, Inc., Ancestry, Mapmygenome, Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA), Color Genomics, Inc., Futura Genetics, Positive Biosciences, Ltd., Helix OpCo LLC, Pathway Genomics, and MyHeritage Ltd., and others are covered in the report and offers basic information, company overview, m-cap valuations, profit margins, global reach and position, financial standing, and market share, among others.



Along with this, the report also offers detailed segmentation of the market based on types and applications.



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Consumables

Services

System and Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Microarray

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Diagnostics

Genetic Relatedness

Ancestry

Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

Reproductive Health

Sports Nutrition & Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

Others



To understand the dynamics of the global Consumer Genomics market, the industry is analyzed over the key geographical regions.



These key regions of the world include:



North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



