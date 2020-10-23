New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- The Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. The report covers advancements in technologies, product developments, profiles of key competitors, business strategies, and emerging trends of the industry.



Rapidly increasing internet proliferation is one of the major drivers boosting market demand. An increase in the number of internet consumers has resulted in a higher demand for CDN for better QoS and QoE. Most of the CDN service providers, including Amazon and Akamai, are centralized in nature and operate numerous physical servers worldwide that transfer content all over the internet. In January 2019, 3.26 billion people accessed social media sites on mobile, with growth of 297.0 million new users equivalent to 10% year-on-year growth.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Akamai Technologies Inc., Amazon web services Inc., CenturyLink, Google Inc., IBM, Verizon Digital Media Services, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, limelight networks, Quantil, CDNetworks Co. Ltd., and Fastly Inc., among others.



The Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry is segmented into:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN



Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Dynamic

Static



Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Traditional CDN

Free CDN

Peer To Peer (P2P) CDN

Telecom CDN

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Online Gaming

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Public Sector

Others



Regional Outlook of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.



Radical Features of the Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Content Delivery Network (CDN) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Content Delivery Network (CDN) industry.



