Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Containment Solution Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- The global data center containment solutions market is anticipated to display a staggering rate of growth at 15% CAGR from 2020 to 2030. As per the new Fact.MR market study, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to marginally impact operations in the data center containment solutions market. The delays in deployment of new data centers during the crisis period, in compliance with lockdown regulations is a major concern. Also, disruptions in supply chains for components and spares are likely to negatively impact the market in the short term.



"The rapid transition toward digital transformations with innovations in IoT and connected technology, has led to the requirement data center ecosystems for faster deployment, and superior flexibility, scalability, availability, and security, which will drive developments in the data center containment solution market," says the Fact.MR analyst.



Data Center Containment Solutions Market- Key Takeaways



Cold-aisle containment solutions will hold major share, on the back of widespread deployment of high-energy data system infrastructure.



Large enterprises will remain the primary end user of data center containment solutions, as SMEs remain reliant on rental server options.



Modular containment systems reflect fast growth on the back of growing demand for customizations in data center layouts.



Asia Pacific is a fast growing, major regional market, supported by a massive IT sector and investments from the telecom industry.



Data Center Containment Solutions Market- Driving Factors



Widespread adoption of intelligent, cost-effective, and energy efficient control systems in developed countries drives growth.



Deployments of edge data centers in emerging economies will contribute to customized containment solutions.



Data Center Containment Solutions Market- Major Restraints



Requirement of specialized infrastructure is a challenge for end user businesses, hindering adoption of containment solutions.



Heat and energy waste remains a challenge for manufacturers, which is driving developments.



COVID-19 Impact on Data Center Containment Solutions Market



The global data center industry has proven more resilient to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic owing to investments in the telecom sector to support increased data transmission during the crisis period. While work-from-home and remote government operations drive up the demand for communication services, the demand for containment solutions will recover rapidly, as lockdown regulations are relaxed.



Further, the demand for data centers and containment solutions is expected to rise in the long term with applications in the OTT media sector, even as online channels will gain traction in terms of supply chains for the foreseeable future.



Competitive Landscape



nVent Electric Plc, Vertiv Group Corp., The Seimon Company, Eaton Corp plc, and Legrand SA are some of the most prominent data center containment solution market players in the global industry.



Data center containment solutions market players have invested extensively in the research for product development and portfolio expansion, with focus on functionality and efficiency improvements.



For instance, Critical Environments Group has unveiled its Data Center Containment Best Practices course to enable end users to optimize energy costs in data center operations. Microsoft has partnered with Power Innovations to power data centers with hydrogen fuel cells instead of conventional diesel setups. Google has unveiled a new data center containment system by combining conventional metal frameworks with plastic curtains to seal air at low cost to end users.



About the Report



This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the data center containment solutions market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the data center containment solutions market is covered in this Fact.MR study. The report offers insights on the data center containment solutions market on the basis of containment type (aisle containment, rack-based chimney containment, curtain containment, in-row cooling containment), arrangement (in-row cooling containment, rigid containment, hybrid, and modular containment), data center type (SMEs and large enterprises), and data center size (mini, small, medium, large, massive, and mega), across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).



