New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The global digital marketing software (DMS) market is forecasted to reach USD 136.54 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing requirement for understanding consumer needs and market trends are one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of the internet and social media, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Digital marketing can transform the ways to reach and engage the customers. One of the most significant benefits of digital marketing software is its cost-effectiveness to market the businesses.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Oracle Corporation; Adobe Systems Incorporated; SAP AG; IBM Corporation; Marketo, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; SAS Institute, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Enterprise; and Hubspot, Inc, among others.



The Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Interaction Systems

Data & Analytics System

Content Production & Management

Management & Administration-Oriented Apps



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Solutions

Software

Hardware

Services

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Training



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-premises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive

BFSI

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others



Regional Outlook of Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Digital Marketing Software (DMS) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry



Radical Features of the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Digital Marketing Software (DMS) industry.



