New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is estimated to reach USD 14.44 billion by 2027 from USD 3.16 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 19.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by technological advancement in digital printing and increasing consumer spending on interior wall decorations with striking wallpapers at inexpensive costs. Digitally printed wallpaper are the images printed and produced by digital printing technology. These wallpapers can be pasted on the exterior or interior walls of any commercial, residential, or other settings as an advertising element or simply as a decorative



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Digitally Printed Wallpaper industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Graham & Brown, MX Display, Flavor Paper, Peggy-Betty Designs, Hollywood Monster, The Printed Wallpaper Company, McRobb Display Ltd, 4walls, Color X, and Great Wall Custom Coverings.



The Digitally Printed Wallpaper industry is segmented into:



Base Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Paper

Non-woven

Vinyl

Others



Type of Wallpaper Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Wildlife

Scenic Beauty

Lifestyle

Architectural

Portrait

Wedding

Fashion

Abstract

Others



Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Inkjet

Laser



End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Household

Hotels & Resorts

Bars & Restaurants

Commercial Space

Transportation

Others



Regional Outlook of Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Digitally Printed Wallpaper market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Digitally Printed Wallpaper market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Digitally Printed Wallpaper industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



