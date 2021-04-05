Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2021 -- Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market: Overview



- Disposable hygiene adhesives play an important role in the manufacture of user-friendly and environment-friendly hygiene products. These adhesives are employed in the production of disposable hygienic products such as baby diapers (nappies), feminine care products, and adult care products.

- Disposable hygiene adhesives are also used in various other hygienic applications including medical dressings, hospital bed pads, and surgical drapes. The basic function of disposable hygiene products is to absorb liquids or solids without any leakage, and provide enough comfort.



Medical & Health Care Segment to Lead Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market



- The medical & health care segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the rise in demand for disposable hygiene adhesives in various health care products. Increase in health awareness among the growing population is also projected to drive the disposable hygiene adhesives market during the forecast period.



Key Drivers of Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market



- Growth in demand for disposable hygiene adhesives in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, packaging, and health care is expected to drive the demand for disposable hygiene adhesives. Increase in awareness among consumers toward the usage of various health care products is anticipated to boost the disposable hygiene adhesives market during the forecast period.

- Rise in population is boosting the demand for baby diapers and female sanitary napkins, thereby augmenting the disposable hygiene adhesives market

- Increase in usage of disposable hygienic products due to the rise in awareness, affordability, and availability of disposable hygiene products is fueling the disposable adhesives market. Growth in adoption and awareness of female hygienic products in Asian countries such as India and China is a major factor driving the disposable hygiene adhesives market in Asia Pacific.



Eco-friendly Products Likely to Create Opportunities for Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market



- Companies are focusing on developing environment friendly products. The shift in focus toward eco-friendly alternatives and newer applications is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the global disposable hygiene adhesives market.

Asia Pacific to Account for Large Share of Global Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market



- North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be the major regions of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market. Developing countries such as China, Japan, and India are estimated to be key countries of the disposable hygiene adhesives market in Asia Pacific. Improvement in the education sector and increase in awareness about the necessity of hygiene products in Asia Pacific are projected to propel the disposable hygiene adhesives market in the region.

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding region of the market due to the rise in disposable income of the population, which is increasingly spending a higher amount on health care products. Rise in birth rate in developing countries is also anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

- North America is expected to hold prominent share of the global disposable hygiene adhesives market. In Europe decrease in consumption of the disposable hygiene adhesives is likely due to low birth rate in the region.



Key Players in Disposable Hygiene Adhesives Market

The global disposable hygiene adhesives market is highly fragmented, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share of the global market. Key players operating in the disposable hygiene adhesives market include:

- Bostik

- H.B. Fuller Company

- Henkel Adhesives

- Nordson Corporation

- Dow

- Gitace Adhesive

- Foreverest Resources Ltd.

- Guangdong Luhua New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- TSRC



