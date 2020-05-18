Impact of COVID-19 on Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (E-SIM) Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Key Trends and Forecast to 2025

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- An e-SIM is an inserted SIM card, implying that chips are installed in cell phones making setup programming construct that can work in light of any system. As opposed to being bolted to a particular system, the e-SIM card can change its data arrangement as per the client specification. The embedded SIM delivers multiple benefits to customers such as improved experience with greater flexibility. Factors such as increase in adoption of IoT technology, rise in adoption of connected devices, and favorable government regulations boosting machine-to-machine communications drive the growth of the e-SIM market globally.



The Asia-Pacific embedded SIM industry is largely controlled by government policies, which encourage sustainable manufacturing and investments in the sector. Furthermore, increased adoption of smart technologies in Asia-Pacific creates lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the embedded SIM market. India is amongst one of the developing nations, which presents high growth potentials in the embedded SIM industry. On May 18, 2018, the union government gave its approval for embedded SIM cards, both for porting a number, or for purchase of a new connection. According to the Department of Telecom, embedded SIM has been permitted to cater to the needs of modern technological developments in M2M/IoT. The guidelines have been issued five days after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel started selling Apple Watch Series 3 that has e-SIM service. Users of Apple Watch Series 3 can connect their e-SIM with SIM in their mobile and use the service that are being provided on their mobile phone by Jio or Airtel on their smartwatch.



On August 2018, China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO announced that the launch of an e-SIM solution to enable cross-vendor SIM profile switching from DOCOMO to China Mobile. By eliminating the need to replace physical SIM cards, the new system will enable smooth switching between mobile networks when companies send connected automobiles or construction, agriculture or production machinery from Japan for use in China.



The e-SIM market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Machine-to-machine, wearable devices, smartphone & tablets and others are studied under the application segment. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, and retail. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players operating in the global e-SIM market are Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics, Vodafone, Giesecke & Devrient, Idemia, and NTT DOCOMO.



These players focus on important market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach; thereby, retaining their position in the competitive market.



Key Benefits for Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market :



This study includes the analytical depiction of the global e-SIM market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market Segmentation:



By Application



Connected Car

Smartphone & Tablet

Wearable Device

Others



By Industry Vertical:



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Others



By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa



