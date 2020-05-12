Impact of COVID-19 on eSIM Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019–2030 : Gemalto, Infineon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- eSIM is elongated as embedded or electronic SIM, which allows the user to use his smart phone without the need for manual insertion of SIM card. The user can avail several benefits of the eSIM as the conventional SIM cards offered, including additional benefits of the embedded technology. The small chip-like eSIM authenticates the user's identity with the smart phone. These SIM cards allow the user to switch between carriers and lines and simultaneously manage their accounts. From among others, Google Pixel 2 was the first smart phone that supported embedded SIM card technology including an application for managing the eSIM from Google play store. Another smart phone that offers eSIM technology is iPhone XS. This smart phone offered the use of manually inserted SIM as well as eSIM option. Besides Google and Apple smart phone companies that adopted eSIM technology, other competitors are also behind the run, including T-Mobile, Truphone, AT&T, and Verizon.



Apart from the healthcare sector, Coronavirus is significantly affecting other domain as well including information technology and IT and communication services. The growth of pandemic has enabled eSIM providers to continue offering uninterrupted services to end users via digital services and online communication. They are focusing on M2M communications. This technology changes the dynamics of organizations as well as the investments in this field is also increasing for better revenues.



Major Key Players of the eSIM Market are:

Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Infineon Technologies , STMicroelectronics, Workz Group, Truphone Limited, NXP Semiconductors., Sierra Wireless, Valid, and Plintron., among others



The simplification of operator's logistics and accelerated growth of Machine to Machine (M2M) services are among the vital advantages offered by eSIMs. eSIMs enable users to remotely manage profiles, change networks, and update settings with the help of Remote SIM Provisioning (RSP) solutions. In addition, eSIMs offers additional security against data theft. For instance, if an individual tries to change the profile of an eSIM, a specific key is required, which acts as an extra layer of security. If one does not have the necessary key, the feature of changing the current customers profile is deemed unavailable.



Asia Pacific is will account for the highest CAGR in the eSIM market in the coming years. The rising adoption of smartphones & fitness devices in China, Japan, and India, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive market growth in this region. Moreover, the increasing focus of key players in this region is contributing significantly to market growth. For instance, in July 2018, Plintron, in partnership with BSNL, announced the launch of its Global IoT connectivity brand eSIM4Things in India. eSIM Things connectivity has global coverage and compatibility with various IoT devices & several industry vertical applications.



The global eSIM market is segmented by device, by end-use industry, and by region.



Device:

Connected Cars

Smartphones, and Wearable's



By End Use Industry:

Automotive, Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global eSIM consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the eSIM market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global eSIM manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the eSIM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, eSIM industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



