According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the food & beverage metal cans market were valued at USD 56.3 Billion in 2018 and are expected to reach USD 70.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The growing demand for packaged food commodities across the globe has given the global market the required push over the past few years due to the shift to the changing hectic lifestyles and requirement of go-to meals with convenient food packaging are the main factors driving food & beverage metal cans market. The global food and beverage metal can market witnessing a remarkable growth rate over the past few years due to the soaring packaging industry. The packaging industry extensively uses metal cans for food and beverages and due to their environment-friendly nature. The rising demand for packaged food items worldwide has given the global a significant impetus over the past few years. Metal cans are being utilized in packaging canned food items, pet food items, beverages, and others.



The report is further furnished with the COVID-19 crisis and offers a precise understanding of the current market scenario. The pandemic has disrupted the market dynamics and changed the patterns of consumer behavior and trends. The report further analyses the changes and offers a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.



The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market research report covers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape, which offers the readers a comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, technological developments in the sector, and beneficial market strategies. The report also covers the sales, demand and supply, cost analysis, and growth forecast of the industry. The key manufacturers profiled in the report are Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ardagh Group (Luxembourg), and CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland). Other players include Kian Joo Group (Malaysia), CPMC Holdings Limited (China), Kingcan Holdings Limited (China), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany). The report further offers insights into the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers & acquisitions, brand promotions, and product launches, technological advancements, product developments, advancements in the research and development sector, and government deals and funding.



On the basis of type, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



2-piece cans

3-piece cans



On the basis of material, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



Aluminum cans

Steel cans



On the basis of application, (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026, Volume, Million Units)



Food

Beverages



For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players operating in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.



Additionally, a thorough analysis of the prominent growth driving factors, restraining factors, limitations, opportunities, and growth prospects, as well as threats, is offered in the report. It also covers SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants in the industry and provides a thorough analysis of the entry-level barriers and opportunities in the industry.



