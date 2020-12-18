New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- The Functional Proteins Market is forecast to grow from USD 4.48 billion in 2018 to USD 7.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased demand for sports and fitness nutrition from animal-derived proteins and the development of various protein ingredients such as concentrates and isolates for food industry applications. Due to the increasing demand for food products with enhanced functionalities, functional proteins are used in various applications such as dietary supplements and food & beverages.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Functional Proteins market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Functional Proteins industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Koninklijke DSM (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Co., (US), Cargill, Inc. (US), BASF S.E. (Germany), Ingredion Inc. (US), Roquette Frères (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Omega Protein Corp. (US), DowDuPont (US), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), InVivo (France), John Pointon & Sons Limited (UK) and others.



The Functional Proteins industry is segmented into:



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Hydrolysates



· Whey Protein Concentrates



· Whey Protein Isolates



· Casein & Caseinates



· Soy Protein



· Others



Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Functional foods



· Functional beverages



· Dietary supplements



· Animal nutrition



Form Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



· Dry



· Liquid



Regional Outlook of Functional Proteins Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Functional Proteins market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



