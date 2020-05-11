Impact of COVID-19 on Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Genome editing or genome engineering is the modification of the genome in the living organism. This is different from the traditionally used genetic engineering techniques that required insertion of the genetic element in the host genome. The novel genome editing method targets the specific genome that requires alteration or modification to specific locations. The technique effectively and accurately changes the DNA of an organism. One of the recent improved approaches to genome editing is popularly known as CRISPR-Cas9. This system has created numerous opportunities in the science community owing to its accuracy, speed, and relatively better efficiency than other available techniques. Genome engineering focuses on curing the genetic disorders in human. A group of prominent scientists are stressing on a more cautious approach for the application of genome engineering in human germ lines. This is because any non-targeted DNA harm may result in higher cellular toxicities.



The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has impacted the researches and studies associated with genome editing or genome engineering. Researchers have developed novel CRISPR screen technology that targets RNA. The team influenced the technology for crucial analysis. The prevalent corona virus comprises an RNA genome and not DNA genome. In addition, CRISPR technology have assisted scientists to identify genes that play a major role in cancer immunotherapy, sickle-cell anemia, lung cancer, and more.



Major Key Players of the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Merck, Horizon Discovery Group, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs (US), GenScript (US), Sangamo BioSciences (US), OriGene Technologies (US), Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US), Editas Medicine (US), and CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)., among others.



Strong product pipeline are anticipated to impact the industrial growth over the forecast period of 2019–2030. The novel products are designed to help in development of DNA targeting, with improved flexibility, specificity of nuclease, and the ease of Adeno-Associate Virus (AAV) packaging for delivery. Moreover, utilization of the technique through a number of methods such as disruption of viral DNA, correction in the toxic mutations, or the addition of therapeutic transgenes is projected to boost the adoption.



Application of the technology for cell line genetic editing or engineering in the form of gene therapy and stem cell therapy accounted for the considerable share and is estimated to register lucrative growth. Furthermore, use of the genome editing technology for the development of novel molecules which can be targeted for treating various diseases such as infectious diseases and hematological malignancies is likely to drive the adoption of the technology in the coming years.



Major Types of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market covered are:

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN



Major Applications of Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market covered are:

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Genome Editing/Genome Engineering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Genome Editing/Genome Engineering industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



