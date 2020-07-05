Impact of COVID 19 on Global Insulin Patch Pump Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Insulin Patch Pump Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028"



Insulin patch pump devices are thee advanced technology for delivery of insulin among diabetes patients without pain. The patch pumps are becoming popular due to they avoid the tied approach of current pumps. The Insulin patch pumps are directly worn on the body, unnoticeably attached at the infusion site, and wirelessly precise with a distinct device. The insulin patch pumps are more reasonable as compared to conventional insulin delivery devices, and hence demand for these devices is growing rapidly. The worldwide growing prevalence and incidence of diabetes is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for cutting-edge diabetes management devices such as patch pumps. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. more than 30 million people having diabetes in 2017, and about 8 million were using insulin. The growing demand for appropriate, painless, and cost effective insulin delivery devices is expected to propel the growth of market significantly globally. The global insulin patch pump market can be segregated into product type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable pumps. Based on end-user, the insulin patch pump market is segmented into hospitals, online pharmacies, private clinics, and retail pharmacies. The online pharmacies are expected to register high growth over the forecast period.



The Insulin Patch Pump market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global insulin patch pump market reports cover prominent players such as Medtronic Plc, Roche Diagnostic, Valeritus, CeQur, Debiotech S.A., Insulet Corporation, Medtrum Technologies, Cellnovo Ltd., and Spring Health Solutions Ltd among others.



Market Segments

Global Insulin Patch Pump Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Product Type

- Disposable

- Reusable



Global Insulin Patch Pump Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By End-user

- Hospitals

- Retail Pharmacies

- Private Clinics

- Online Pharmacies



Global Insulin Patch Pump Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Region

Europe

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Financial Performance

- Key Development

- Latest Strategic Developments



