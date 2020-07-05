Impact of COVID 19 on Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028"



Mechanical thrombectomy is an advanced treatment for stroke that eradicates blood clots from the brain's large blood vessels. The mechanical thrombectomy devices are one of the widely used devices to reuniting an interrupted channel in patients with obstruction of large-artery, and not responded to intravenous fibrinolysis. The demand for these devices is anticipated to be steadily growing owing to its success rate in dropping the stroke-related mortality and disability. The mechanical thrombectomy devices market is a segment based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is segmented into stent retriever devices, coil retriever devices, aspiration devices, and others (ultrasound based devices). Based on application, the market is segmented into, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), arteriovenous fistula (AVF), peripheral arterial disease (PAD), haemodialysis treatments, and others. By end-user, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and academic & research institutes.



The mechanical thrombectomy devices market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global mechanical thrombectomy devices market reports cover prominent players such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Straub Medical AG, AngioDynamics, Acandis GmbH, NIPRO, Medtronic, MicroVention, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra, Inc., Balt Extrusion, Medrad Inc. (Bayer HealthCare LLC), Johnson & Johnson, Rapid Medical Inc., and Anaconda Biomed SL among others.



Market Segments

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Product Type

- Coil Retriever Devices

- Stent Retriever Devices

- Aspiration Devices

- Others (Ultrasound Based Devices)



Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By Application

- Stroke

- Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

- Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

- Arteriovenous fistula (AVF)

- Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

- Haemodialysis Treatments

- Others



Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By End-user

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Region

Europe

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America

- U.S.

- Canada

Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Financial Performance

- Key Development

- Latest Strategic Developments



