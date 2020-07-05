Impact of COVID 19 on Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028"



The vascular embolization device is intended to control haemorrhaging due to aneurysms, certain types of tumors (e.g., nephroma, hepatoma, and uterine fibroids), and arteriovenous malformations. The neurovascular embolization device is intended to permanently occlude blood flow to cerebral aneurysms and cerebral arteriovenous malformations. Neurovascular embolization Systems are used to treat brain aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations (AVM) of blood vessels. Such systems occlude or block unnecessary vessel malformations from flowing in the blood. The neurochirurgical approach for brain aneurysms includes clips of aneurysm that occlude the aneurysm and cut blood flow in. Neurovascular therapy involves embolization coiling, which is where the aneurysm is lined with microcoils to block blood leakage; and flow control stents, which are inserted with aneurysm within the blood artery to direct blood flow around aneurysm. AVMs are often handled using liquid embolic systems and embolization coiling for more complex situations, such as dual AVM. The global market for neurovascular embolization devices is segmented based on product type, end-users, and geography.



The Neurovascular Embolization Devices market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices market reports cover prominent players such as Acandis GmBH, B. Braun, BALT Extrusion, Emboflu, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus), KLS Martin, Medtronic Plc, Mizuho Medical, Peter Lazic GmBH, Phenox GmBH, Spartan Micro, Terumo Corporation (MicroVention) among others.



Market Segments

Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Product Type

- Aneurysm Clips

- Liquid Embolic Systems

- Flow Diversion Stents

- Embolization Coils

- Intrasaccular Flow Disruptors



Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By End-user

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Specialty Clinics



Global Neurovascular Embolization Devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Region

Europe

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Financial Performance

- Key Development

- Latest Strategic Developments



