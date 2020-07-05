Impact of COVID 19 on Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units) Forecast Till 2028"



Peripheral vascular devices are segmented in to multiple device types that include peripheral vascular stents, synthetic surgical grafts, PTA guidewires, embolic protection devices peripheral transluminal angioplasty balloon catheters, aortic stents, chronic total occlusion devices, atherectomy devices, and inferior vena cava filters. With the increase in incidence rate of peripheral artery disease (PAD) the demand for peripheral vascular devices would also increase. In PAD arteries in the body harden, it occurs when the cholesterol levels in the body build-up causing the arteries to restrict the blood flow. Aging population is more prone to such kind of diseases, as it is estimated that globally around 20% of the total population above the age of 65 years are affected by PAD.



Above mentioned devices are used for the treatment of PAD, thus, with the increase in factors such as aging population, increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries, changing lifestyle and increasing awareness would boost the demand for peripheral vascular devices as well. Rapid increase in aging population globally and surge in high risk factors such as diabetes and smoking contributes to the increase in incidence rate of peripheral vascular disease which would encourage the demand for these devices. The number of surgeons treating PVD is increasing since the last decade especially in developed countries such as U.S. and Europe.



Technological advancements in devices such as tracking the position and drug coated stents, more number of minimally invasive procedures performed are the factors responsible for the growth of increasing peripheral vascular surgeries. With the increasing number of specialist to treat the impact would also increase on the market, hence it would have a high impact on the market growth during the forecast period.



The peripheral vascular devices market is fragmented with presence of various players that operates in local as well as international market. Global peripheral vascular devices market reports cover prominent players such as Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Biotronik, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, Cardiva Medical Inc., Medtronic plc, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc, Ivascular S.L.U, Cook Medical Inc, Terumo Corp, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Getinge AB, C. R. Bard Inc (BD), Cardinal Health Inc., Cordis Corp, Endologix Inc, and Terumo Medical Corporation among others.



Market Segments

Global Peripheral vascular devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Product Type

- Aortic Stent Grafts

- Arteriotomy Closure Devices

- Carotid and Renal Artery Stents

- Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF)

- Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices

- Peripheral Guidewires, Peripheral Vascular Stents

- PTA Balloons Catheters

- PTA Peripheral Drug Eluting

- Balloons (DEB) Catheters

- Renal Denervation Catheters

- Tip Location Devices

- Vascular Grafts



Global Peripheral vascular devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn), 2018 - 2028) By End-user

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Specialty Clinics

- End-users



Global Peripheral vascular devices Market Outlook (Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (no. of units), 2018 - 2028) By Region

Europe

- Germany

- Poland

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- UK

- Rest of Europe



North America

- U.S.

- Canada



Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Australia

- Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

- Brazil

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

- Company Overview

- Financial Performance

- Key Development

- Latest Strategic Developments



InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.



