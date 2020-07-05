Impact of COVID 19 on Global Phage Therapy Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Clinical Trial/pipeline Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, Maharshtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Phage Therapy Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for phage therapy was valued at US$ 28.8 Mn and it is expected to reach US$ 116.6 million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 19% during the period of 2018-2028. In the current scenario, phage therapy market is not well established with no FDA approved product. Current market is driven by cPT products and natural phage platforms from local vendors such as Microgen Russia and Phage Therapy Centre, Georgia. Strong product pipeline with increasing research and development activities in phage therapy market.Approximately 76 percent of molecules are under preclinical stage and is anticipated to hit the market by late 2021. Thus, furious research and development activities in phage therapeutics has posed a key potential to meet the demand of patients and take over the side effect of resistance developed by antibiotics.



The Phage Therapy Market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in clinical trials, natural phage therapy providers inlocal as well as international market.



Global phage therapy market reports cover clinical trial/pipeline prominent players like Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BiomX (MBcure Ltd.), AmpliPhi Biosciences, C3J Therapeutics, Enbiotix, Intralytix, Inc., InnoPhage, Eligo Bioscience, Locus Biosciences, iNtODEWorld, MicroPhage, Inc., Phage International, Pherecydes Pharma SA, PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, TechnoPhage, Phagelux, SNIPR BIOME and Microgen Russia



Market Segments

Global Phage Therapy Market by Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Oral

- External Application

- Surgical Treatment



Global Phage Therapy Market Based on Application Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Human Medicine

- Veterinary Science

- Others (Agriculture, dentistry, etc)



Global Phage Therapy Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



