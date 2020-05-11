Impact of COVID-19 on Indoor Farming Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 – Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Indoor farming is a kind of modern farming to grow crops or plants in an indoor environment. It is worked in both small and large scale. It is climate-friendly and shields the farm from climate-related ideas which generally acts as a hindrance in conventional crop production. It is widely practiced in urban areas owing to limited space for cultivating. In recent years, development in the technology of farming sensors, monitoring and regulating devices for each aspect of cultivation has promoted indoor farming.



Factors such as growing mechanisms in indoor farming and increasing focus on adopting innovative and efficient technologies are boosting the market growth. However, limitations on crop varieties and high initial investments are the restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for maximizing crop yields will provide ample growth opportunities in the near future.



Some of the key players in this market include:

Indoor Farms of America, Freshbox Farms, Aerofarms, Contain Inc., Philips Lighting, Garden Fresh Farms, Metropolis Farms and Bowery Farming.



By growing systems, hydroponics segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the application of its growth mechanism that mitigates the majority of dangers such as limited space in urban zones and low availability of water and it provides sufficient fresh produce. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to an increase in the number of these farms in countries such as China and Japan, and the climate changes in this region.



Major Crop Types of Indoor Farming Market covered are:

Herbs & MicrogreenS

Flowers & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crop Types



Major Facility Types of Indoor Farming Market covered are:

Container Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture Systems

Glass or Poly Greenhouses

Indoor Vertical Farms

Other Facility Types



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Indoor Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Indoor Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Indoor Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Indoor Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Indoor Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



