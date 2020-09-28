Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Hose Market Is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Industrial Hose Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial hose market. In terms of revenue, the global industrial hose market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global industrial hose market report.



In this market report, TMR predicts the rising vehicle production and growth of the industrial sector across the globe to have a noteworthy impact on the overall industrial hose market. Modernization in agricultural activity is anticipated to propel the sale of industrial hoses in the Asia Pacific region. Depending on the farm operation, companies are offering different hoses, which are more suited to the task. Furthermore, demand for cost effective and flexible ways of getting water into the farm is the primary requirement of farmers, and industrial hoses are bridging this gap, which is driving their demand.



In terms of type, the industrial hose market has been segmented into hydraulic industrial hose, pneumatic industrial hose, and others. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the hydraulic industrial hose segment. In the report, based on material, the industrial hose market has been segmented into rubber, PVC, silicone, polyurethane, and others.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Industrial Hose Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=68999



Based on pressure, the industrial hose market has been segmented into high pressure, mid pressure, and low pressure. The high pressure segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast timeline.



Based on media, the industrial hose market has been categorized into oil, water, gases, steam & hot water, chemicals, food & beverages, abrasives, and others. The oil media segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of end user, the industrial hose market has been divided into automotive, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, agriculture, marine, mining, and others. During the forecast period, the chemicals end user is anticipated to dominate the market. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce among consumers, which in turn has increased online retail sales of industrial hose.



Industrial Hose Market: Prominent Regions



Geographically, Asia Pacific led the industrial hose market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. China and India are considered the major markets for industrial hoses in the Asia Pacific region, although North America and Europe have been dominating the industrial hose market. Apart from Asia Pacific, African provinces also significantly contribute to the growth of the global industrial hose market.



Industrial Hose Market: Key Players



The competition landscape of the industrial hose market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global industrial hose market include ContiTech AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Merlett Tecnoplastic S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, Parker-Hannifin Corp., and Colex International Ltd.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68999



Global Industrial Hose Market: Segmentation



Industrial Hose Market, by Type



Hydraulics

Pneumatics

Others



Industrial Hose Market, by Material



Rubber

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

EPDM

Nitrile Rubber

Others

PVC

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others



Industrial Hose Market, by Pressure



Low Pressure

Mid Pressure

High Pressure



Industrial Hose Market, by Media



Oil

Water

Gases

Steam & Hot Water

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Abrasives

Others



Industrial Hose Market, by End Use



Automotive

Construction

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Agriculture

Marine

Mining

Others



Industrial Hose Market, by Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



Industrial Hose Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Industrial Hose Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=68999



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.