Impact of Covid-19 on Industrial Hose Market Is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR by 2026

Globally, revenue generated by the industrial hose market was valuated at ~US$ 13.1 Bn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% in terms of value throughout the forecast period
Industrial Hose Market: Introduction
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global industrial hose market. In terms of revenue, the global industrial hose market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global industrial hose market report.
In this market report, TMR predicts the rising vehicle production and growth of the industrial sector across the globe to have a noteworthy impact on the overall industrial hose market. Modernization in agricultural activity is anticipated to propel the sale of industrial hoses in the Asia Pacific region. Depending on the farm operation, companies are offering different hoses, which are more suited to the task. Furthermore, demand for cost effective and flexible ways of getting water into the farm is the primary requirement of farmers, and industrial hoses are bridging this gap, which is driving their demand.
In terms of type, the industrial hose market has been segmented into hydraulic industrial hose, pneumatic industrial hose, and others. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the hydraulic industrial hose segment. In the report, based on material, the industrial hose market has been segmented into rubber, PVC, silicone, polyurethane, and others.
Based on pressure, the industrial hose market has been segmented into high pressure, mid pressure, and low pressure. The high pressure segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast timeline.
Based on media, the industrial hose market has been categorized into oil, water, gases, steam & hot water, chemicals, food & beverages, abrasives, and others. The oil media segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of end user, the industrial hose market has been divided into automotive, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater treatment, agriculture, marine, mining, and others. During the forecast period, the chemicals end user is anticipated to dominate the market. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce among consumers, which in turn has increased online retail sales of industrial hose.
Industrial Hose Market: Prominent Regions
Geographically, Asia Pacific led the industrial hose market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. China and India are considered the major markets for industrial hoses in the Asia Pacific region, although North America and Europe have been dominating the industrial hose market. Apart from Asia Pacific, African provinces also significantly contribute to the growth of the global industrial hose market.
Industrial Hose Market: Key Players
The competition landscape of the industrial hose market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global industrial hose market include ContiTech AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Merlett Tecnoplastic S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, Parker-Hannifin Corp., and Colex International Ltd.
Global Industrial Hose Market: Segmentation
Industrial Hose Market, by Type
Hydraulics
Pneumatics
Others
Industrial Hose Market, by Material
Rubber
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
EPDM
Nitrile Rubber
Others
PVC
Silicone
Polyurethane
Others
Industrial Hose Market, by Pressure
Low Pressure
Mid Pressure
High Pressure
Industrial Hose Market, by Media
Oil
Water
Gases
Steam & Hot Water
Chemicals
Food & Beverages
Abrasives
Others
Industrial Hose Market, by End Use
Automotive
Construction
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Water & Wastewater
Agriculture
Marine
Mining
Others
Industrial Hose Market, by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Industrial Hose Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of South America
