New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Inertial Measurement Unit market was valued at USD 17.84 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93 % from 2019 to 2026. Factors affecting the increasing demand for the Inertial Measurement Unit market is the growing rate of applications in the Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMs). The rising demand from the consumers for equipment with better ergonomics will also be a significant factor for the growth of the market. IMU is also used in smartphones for various purposes. With the accelerated growth of the smartphone industry, the demand for Inertial Measurement Unit will also increase over the forecast period.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Inertial Measurement Unit market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Inertial Measurement Unit industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Honeywell International (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Bosch (Germany), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Kvh Industries (U.S.), Moog, Inc.(U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductors (U.S.), Analog Devices (U.S.), Xsens (Netherlands), Sensonor AS (Norway), and VectorNav Technologies (U.S.).



The Inertial Measurement Unit industry is segmented into:



Gyro Techniques (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Ring Laser Gyro

Fiber Optic Gyro

Hemispherical Resonator Gyro

Micro-electrochemical systems

Vibrating gyro

Others



Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Accelerometer



Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Aerial

Land

Naval



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Aerospace

Marine

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Survey Equipment

Others



Regional Outlook of Inertial Measurement Unit Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Inertial Measurement Unit market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Benefits of Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Inertial Measurement Unit Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Inertial Measurement Unit market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Inertial Measurement Unit market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Inertial Measurement Unit industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



