New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- The Global Maize Market report renders an in-depth examination and study of the Maize industry, including assessment of major segments like trends, drivers and restraints, opportunities, regulatory framework, value chain analysis, and overall market landscape. Maize or corn is one of the oldest crops harvested. It is a type of coarse grain and is the third-largest planted crop following wheat and rice. It is cultivated worldwide as it is highly adaptable with different geographic conditions, especially in the countries falling in the Northern hemisphere. Sixty percent of the global maize production is in animal feed as it provides a high amount of energy and oil content to the livestock. Maize is also a popular staple food and is also used in a broad range of industrial applications like in the manufacture of ethanol and food processing.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Maize market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Maize industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Cargill Inc, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, Louis Dreyfus Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, COFCO Group, Limagrain.



The Maize industry is segmented into:



Market has been divided by Type as:



Field maize

Flint maize

Flour maize

Sweet maize



Market has been divided by Color as:



Yellow

White



Market has been divided by End-User as:



Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Application

Animal feed

Others



Regional Outlook of Maize Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Maize market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



