Impact of COVID-19 on Massive Wood Slabs Market 2020 and Forecast Report to 2030, Fact.MR Study

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The massive wood slabs market is poised to record at a value CAGR of 5% over the assessment period of 2020-2030. The market growth is mainly due to the improved lifestyle and rapid urbanization.



"Surging demand for wooden furniture is slated to generate notable prospects for the global massive wood slabs market. Nevertheless, currently, the market will encounter sluggish growth attributed to impact production during COVID-19 lockdowns in the majority of regions." says the Fact.MR report.



Massive Wood Slabs Market - Key Takeaways



By wood type, Mahogany wood type will account for the highest share in the overall market through 2030.



By sales channel, the timber online stores segment will remain lucrative, recording the fastest CAGR of 5% throughout 2020-2030.



In terms of application, the coffee table category will be accounting for the highest market share as compared to bench applications over the assessment period.



Based on slab type, the Rough milled category will expand at a value CAGR of 5% during 2020-2030.



North America and Europe will remain dominant among other regions, accounting for a combined 59% of global market share,



Asia Pacific is likely to generate huge prospects for massive wood slab manufacturers in the approaching years.



Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1631



Massive Wood Slabs Market - Driving Factors



Growing demand for wood furniture from urban regions is enabling tremendous growth prospects.



The ease of customization, for wooden furniture, is further opening up new growth prospects.



The rising e-Commerce sales channel is poised to influence the market positively on a huge scale.



Massive Wood Slabs Market - Constraints



The constant requirement for maintenance can limit the market growth of massive wood slabs.



The high cost associated with the wood slabs is likely to hinder the market growth.



Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak



The massive wood slabs market is encountering sluggish growth as production has either stopped or units are operating at half capacity due to the COVID-19 inflicted lockdown measures. Although, after the lockdown measures are lifted, the production and sales of massive wood slabs are likely to resume to some extent.



Competition Landscape



The global massive wood slabs market is fragmented, with privately-owned, small sawmills attending to the growing number of customers. Leading companies are focusing on launching several wood species into their product lines to provide a variety of massive wood slabs that suit the particular needs of the consumer, such as aesthetics and different weather conditions.



Some of the prominent companies operating in the global massive wood slabs market include Cook Woods, Rare Earth Hardwoods, Wood Vendors, Inc., Everhart Lumber Company, Advantage Lumber, and Herman Furniture.



Request for Methodology: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1631



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the Massive Wood Slabs market. The market is scrutinized based on wood type (mahogany, teak, ebony, rosewood, pine, spruce, oak, fir, larch, maple, walnut, cedar and others), slab type (Rough Milled , Sanded and Small Slabs), width (Less than 12 Inches, 12 - 16 Inches, 17 - 20 Inches, 21 - 24 Inches, 25 - 30 Inches and Over 30 Inches), application (Coffee Tables, End Tables, Benches, Bar Tops, and Others) and sales channel (Direct Sales, Timber Wholesalers and Timber Online Stores) across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1635/global-massive-wood-slabs-market



