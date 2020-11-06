New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Meat Substitutes market was valued at USD 4,471.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,694.0 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. These products are analogs which have meat-like texture but are healthy and cholesterol-free. The meat substitutes market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for plant-based products and vegan diet. Also, the rich nutritive profile of these products is expected to fuel the market demand, globally. Shifting consumer interest from animal products is major due to rising concern about animal welfare, personal health, and sustainability. The intake of animal protein results in high cholesterol level, fat, and calories, that increase the risk of cardiac disease, obesity, high blood sugar level.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Meat Substitutes market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Meat Substitutes industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are DowDuPont, ADM, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, VBites, and Garden Protein International, among others.



The Meat Substitutes industry is segmented into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others



Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable



Regional Outlook of Meat Substitutes Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Meat Substitutes market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



